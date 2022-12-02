Analysts Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Price Target at C$19.58

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$15.94 on Friday. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$9.92 and a one year high of C$17.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Pason Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean acquired 22,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$292,404.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,097.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Stories

