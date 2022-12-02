Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.82

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 3022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADRZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Andritz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Andritz from €61.00 ($62.89) to €63.00 ($64.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Andritz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

