Andrzej Strojwas Sells 19,926 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $617,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.82. 462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,463. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.66 and a beta of 1.41. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PDF Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after buying an additional 131,134 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,198,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 793,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

