AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.20

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 20328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ANGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.
AngioDynamics Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $497.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 187.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
AngioDynamics Company Profile
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.