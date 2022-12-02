AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.20

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 20328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $497.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 187.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.