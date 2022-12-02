Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,873 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up approximately 2.3% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD opened at $59.73 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($75.26) to €74.00 ($76.29) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.67) to €52.00 ($53.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($80.41) to €74.00 ($76.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

