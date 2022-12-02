Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,246.47 or 0.07300059 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $36.56 million and $1.59 million worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

