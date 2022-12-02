Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Trading Up 4.6% This Week (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,228.45 or 0.07228703 BTC on exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $36.03 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

