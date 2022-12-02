ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 1.3% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of ANSYS worth $138,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $259.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $413.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.91.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.