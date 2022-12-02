Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock opened at $303.07 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.00.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

