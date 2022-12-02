Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.55 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $15.55 million and $1.24 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00078165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025281 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

