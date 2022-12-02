Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APVO stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

