Aragon Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.24 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00011701 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $85.49 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.
Aragon Token Profile
Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Aragon Token Trading
