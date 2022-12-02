Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0771 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $77.02 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00079078 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00060785 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010199 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025231 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001438 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005395 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
