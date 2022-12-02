Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Insider Buys A$71,120.00 in Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Rating) insider Arlene Tansey purchased 2,000 shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$35.56 ($23.71) per share, with a total value of A$71,120.00 ($47,413.33).

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24.

Aristocrat Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Aristocrat Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.

