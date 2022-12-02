Ark Hits Market Capitalization of $40.27 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $40.27 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006019 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005033 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005155 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,881,824 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

