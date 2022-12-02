Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €5.20 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €5.20 ($5.36) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target indicates a potential upside of 123.27% from the stock’s previous close.

AT1 has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.47) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($3.92) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.95) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €2.33 ($2.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €1.73 ($1.79) and a 52 week high of €5.74 ($5.92). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

