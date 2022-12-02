Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

AGO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,106,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,941,000 after buying an additional 260,507 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 545,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after buying an additional 202,687 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 102.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.