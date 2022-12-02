Astar Price Tops $0.0409 (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Astar has a total market cap of $63.58 million and $7.85 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Astar has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.89 or 0.30937954 BTC.

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

