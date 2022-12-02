Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 6.02% of Astrea Acquisition worth $12,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASAX. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 38.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 62.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 272,496 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrea Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ASAX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,573. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Astrea Acquisition Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

