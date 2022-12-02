Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

Shares of Astrotech are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 5th.

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 1,226.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 166,434 shares of Astrotech stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $63,244.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,905,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,221.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 523,434 shares of company stock valued at $205,055. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Astrotech by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Astrotech by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares in the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

