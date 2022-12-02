ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.31. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.
