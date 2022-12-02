Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Down 23.3% in November

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. 328,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATLKY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 135 to SEK 140 in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.94.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

