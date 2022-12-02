AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $22.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:T opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
