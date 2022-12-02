Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 11,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AUPH stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.