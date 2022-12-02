Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 11,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AUPH stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $24.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.
Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
