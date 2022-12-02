Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.19.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

ADSK opened at $206.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $285.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

