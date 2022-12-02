Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.69

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.69 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.22). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.22), with a volume of 15,687,895 shares changing hands.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of £282.19 million and a P/E ratio of -10.13.

About Avacta Group

(Get Rating)

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.