Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.1 %

AVY opened at $193.17 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $219.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after purchasing an additional 437,559 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 377,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after purchasing an additional 363,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

