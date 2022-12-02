Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.29. Avinger shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 27,674 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 7.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

