Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.29. Avinger shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 27,674 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Avinger Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
