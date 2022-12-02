Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Shares Up 16.7%

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 140,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 67,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Avivagen Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

