Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42.77 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.01 or 0.00041066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $700.17 million and approximately $42.77 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,074.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010528 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035951 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021232 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00246059 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,854,114 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,854,113.86413711 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.81666445 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $40,595,638.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.