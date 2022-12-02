Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $71.97 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

