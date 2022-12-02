Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in November

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 455,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Ayr Wellness from $4.65 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 386,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

