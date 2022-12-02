Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. 335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Azimut Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. operates in the asset management sector. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.

