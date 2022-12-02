Baader Bank Upgrades Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to “Reduce”

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €56.00 ($57.73) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of €44.00 ($45.36).

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €53.00 ($54.64) to €49.00 ($50.52) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.75.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $10.54 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $940.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

