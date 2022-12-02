Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Director Acquires $19,800.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) Director Joseph A. Tato acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of BW stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $452.92 million, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 13.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 22.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 349,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

