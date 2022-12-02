Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$154.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$154.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.94.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$134.55. 854,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,662. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$113.73 and a 52-week high of C$154.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$127.37.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.0800011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

