Barclays Boosts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $220.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.36.

VRSK stock opened at $186.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $230.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,498,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

