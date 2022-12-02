Barclays Increases Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Price Target to GBX 350

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 310 ($3.71) to GBX 350 ($4.19) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Rotork Price Performance
Shares of RTOXF opened at $3.60 on Monday. Rotork has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.
About Rotork
