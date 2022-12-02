Barclays Lowers Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Price Target to GBX 270

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.49) to GBX 270 ($3.23) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 276 ($3.30) to GBX 250 ($2.99) in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Dr. Martens Trading Up 6.9 %

OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

