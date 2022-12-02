Barclays Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $34.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NTNX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. 4,120,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,111. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $34.69.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $255,623.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,784.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 33.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

