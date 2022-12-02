Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.67) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.41) to GBX 265 ($3.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.27) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 215 ($2.57).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

