Barclays Upgrades Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) to “Overweight”

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 110 ($1.32) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RR. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 106.50 ($1.27).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 4.4 %

LON:RR opened at GBX 86.93 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,546.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.40.

In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 16,779 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £11,577.51 ($13,850.35). Also, insider Wendy Mars acquired 2,342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,826.76 ($2,185.38). Insiders have acquired a total of 66,140 shares of company stock worth $5,092,851 in the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

