Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Down 16.2% in November

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Basanite Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BASA remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 107,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

