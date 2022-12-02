Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Down 16.2% in November

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Basanite Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BASA remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 107,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.
Basanite Company Profile
