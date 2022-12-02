Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Up 31.2% in November

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Noble Financial dropped their target price on shares of Baudax Bio to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of BXRX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 448,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $546.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Baudax Bio ( NASDAQ:BXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.94). Baudax Bio had a negative net margin of 1,479.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Baudax Bio by 428.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87,828 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Baudax Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

