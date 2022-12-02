Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.30. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 19,002 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Baylin Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$24.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.40.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

