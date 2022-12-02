Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 2.1%

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24. 127,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 142,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Belo Sun Mining Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.94 million and a P/E ratio of -18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 13.07.

Get Belo Sun Mining alerts:

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.