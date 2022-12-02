Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ) Insider Buys A$27,000.00 in Stock

Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Worland acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,000.00 ($18,000.00).
Besra Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
About Besra Gold
See Also
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Besra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Besra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.