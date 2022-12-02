Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ) Insider Buys A$27,000.00 in Stock

Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Worland acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,000.00 ($18,000.00).

Besra Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Besra Gold

Besra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, focuses on the exploration for, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 97.8% interest in the Bau gold project located in Sarawak, East Malaysia. Besra Gold Inc was incorporated in 1951 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

