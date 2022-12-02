B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.17

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 7876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -339.28%.

In other B&G Foods news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.7% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in B&G Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in B&G Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.