BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,238.75 ($26.78).

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.32) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.52) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.12) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,300 ($27.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($28.83) to GBX 2,310 ($27.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,549 ($30.49) on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($23.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The company has a market capitalization of £129.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 782.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,300.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,325.08.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.