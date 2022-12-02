Biconomy Market Capitalization Achieves $77.49 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001840 BTC on major exchanges. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $77.49 million and $3.95 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,753,237 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

